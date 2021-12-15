Decorating the Christmas tree is an art, and sometimes it is not as you would like. You don’t need to buy new decorations!

There are infinite ways to decorate a Christmas tree, beyond the traditional conventions that we all know.

The normal thing is to put some assorted balls, colored ribbons, snowmen, Santa Claus figures, gifts, lights, etc. The classic.

The problem arises when you change the christmas tree, the new one has a different color, and the decoration you had already looks good.



Or maybe you have bought a new decoration, some colored ribbon or new ball, and it does not match what you already had. What options we have?

Fortunately, there are ways to fix it without spending more money in new Christmas balls or pendants.

East TikTok viral trick it shows us how to change the color of Christmas tree balls, in a very simple and cheap way.

All you need is … balloons of the color you want to put. Surely you already imagine what to do … You can see it in the video:

It is as simple as cutting the rubber where it inflates, and put the ball inside the balloon. You can glue the opening with some glue to keep it from coming loose, or secure it with the ball hitch, if possible.

For a better result, it is advisable to buy thin balloons, which are also cheaper. But don’t overdo it, or the ball’s original color will show through. For an elegant touch, the better Metallized balloons.

Is cheaper than buying new balls, and once placed on the tree, they do not differ from plastic balls, as they mix with the lights or the branches of the fir itself.

Even if the ball has interior lighting, the balloon rubber will let the light through.

An emergency solution that comes in handy if you don’t want to spend a lot of money, or you don’t have a decoration store nearby, to buy more Christmas tree balls. Test it!