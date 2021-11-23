Did you know that a lot of germs accumulate in the dishwasher? It is time to end them for good.

The dishwasher It seems like a healthy place: after all, you wash the dishes almost every day and they come out sparkling clean.

But germs, mold, and dirt they accumulate on the rubber on the door and inside, and especially on the filter. It is one of the reasons that glasses have white spots, for example.

Let’s see a trick that has gone viral on TikTok to disinfect the dishwasher and remove bad odors without the need for specialized products, which are usually quite expensive. This is the video:

If TikTok videos outnumber you and you can’t handle them (sometimes it’s so hard to bear them …), let’s explain it in a more traditional way.

The first thing you have to do is remove all moving parts from the dishwasher: trays, caps, filters, etc. Wash them with soap separately in the sink or sink.

Then clean with soap or white vinegar cleaning, the rubbers on the door and inside the dishwasher.



The key point is to use two natural cleaning products that are known for their disinfectant and anti-odor power: The mentioning white vinegar, and baking soda.

They are cheap and almost everyone keeps them at home, because they have a multitude of uses.

Put the top tray back into the dishwasher, which you will have already washed, and place in the center a glass of water filled with white vinegar for cleaning.

Get going a washing program with a high temperature. Do not add detergent: vinegar is enough.

The last step consists of sprinkle the baking soda inside the appliance. And perform a second high temperature wash.

You will completely disinfect the dishwasher, and eliminate bad odors.

It is worth a try, because it is a simple trick to perform, and cheap. And hopefully, you will already have both cleaning products at home.