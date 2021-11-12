After a long wait, the main video game streaming content service, Twitch, has officially arrived on the Nintendo Switch through a free application that you can download directly from the eShop.

Twitch for Nintendo Switch: to enjoy, but not to stream

Unlike the app for PS5 or Xbox Series, Twitch on Switch does not allow streaming your adventures in Animal Crossing or the epic races of Mario Kart, that is, its function is to be one more screen to see the content of other streamers on the platform.

Photo: Twitch

Obviously the application is much simpler and simpler than the PC version, although it has what is necessary to be able to log in and get recommendations from the streamers you follow. It has a search engine to make it easier to find your favorite content, and although it is not possible to see the chats from Switch, you can scan the QR code to see it on your phone.

Although Switch streamers will have to continue waiting for an option that allows their games to be transmitted directly from the console, the arrival of this application is very good news if we consider that there are currently few streaming applications on the console, because in addition to Twitch YouTube and Hulu can be downloaded (in some countries), but there are still major absences like Netflix or Disney +.