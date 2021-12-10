After months of being in the beta phase, Trovo now officially arrives in Latin America, to become one of the main streaming videogames.

Trovo, was created with the idea of ​​implementing inclusion, interaction and empowerment in an organic way, it currently has 5 million active users.

Trovo with a successful beta phase

Without leaving video games aside, Tencent now decides to try their luck in Latin America in a massive and official way, where it already has promising official numbers.

So far, according to a statement from Trovo, they already have a penetration of 1.87 million viewers and 150 thousand streamers in Latam.

Likewise, Trovo already adds, only in its beta phase, more than 30 million hours viewed, being the starting point to start the official test and leaving aside the test phase.

Trovo bets on Latam with Smashing Beta Challenge

And to commemorate that Trovo was a success, now the platform will promote the Smashing Beta Challenge event, which will be held from December 8 to 12.

Photo: Trovo

The entire community of “Trovers” (so called the Trovo streamers), will be divided into three teams, Infinity, Trinity and Eternity, each one will offer rewards to viewers and streamers.

Spectator or content creator face, may be rewarded during the transmission of this challenge, to “throw confetti” and even gift subscriptions for everyone.

Incentives to build a bigger community

One of the platform’s missions is to reward its streamers, for which it presents a form of monetization called “Trovo 500”.

This is based on the fulfillment of goals, based on the hours that are seen, for each goal achieved, they will be credited with cash prizes, paid in dollars.

Each category of streamer is based on their achieved goals, divided into five, Master, Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver.

Payments and views

Trovo streamers can earn from $ 800 to $ 5,400, depending on their classification, although they must meet 55,000 hours viewed.

Specifying, if you broadcast on the platform for an hour and 10 people see you, you have already added 10 hours, so the more viewers you have, your goal will be easier and easier.

Photo: Trovo

To outperform Twitch or Facebook, the platform will give streamers the freedom to broadcast their gameplays on any other platform besides Trovo Live.

Even Trovo is already on YouTube, with a community of gamers that uploads videos about tutorials and gameplays from their streams.

One of the strongest bets of Trovo is to reach all public in Latam, although we hope they will hire a famous streamer to be able to increase their numbers.