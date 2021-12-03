The trick to make the iPhone screen look without icons

The explanation of this “trick” is not very complicated and in fact you can do it in less than a minute if you follow these simple steps, although for this you must have your iPhone updated to the latest version of iOS available.

Now make a simple click on the two points. Press and hold the screen where you added the widget and move it up to the left to make it the first and main screen.

Click on ‘OK’ (top right). Now delete the widget by clicking on the ‘-‘ icon in the upper left. Click on ‘OK’ again and… Done!

Once you have done that, you will already have as your main screen, one in which there is no application or widget interfering, having only the dock of four applications at the bottom. And if at any time you wish remove this screen All you have to do is make the icons vibrate again, click on the three dots, hide that screen and then hit the ‘-‘ icon on the top left of it.

Note: you can download here the wallpaper seen in the images.

Does the device look better when doing this?

One of the peculiarities of iOS is the scant customization that they accept, having in a very characteristic way a main screen full of icons placed consecutively and to which the widgets are added from iOS 14. However, in Android there is a greater variety in this sense, even having a separate app drawer (despite the fact that more and more customization layers look like iOS).

The fact that iOS does not allow similar customization, can sometimes make new users feel surprised by the custom they brought from Android. But in the end this is a a matter of personal taste, for which there is no clear pattern. We each have our own preferences and if in your case you prefer to have icons, it will be just as practical as if you don’t have icons and you opt for that “clean screen”. In the latter case you will have to swipe to the right to get to the apps, being in the end an added gesture, but in the end it does not mean a drama or a huge waste of time either.