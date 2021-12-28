After a few days ago we saw a first teaser in flames of these new episodes, we can already see a teaser trailer in conditions of season 4 and last of ‘Killing Eve’, the Notable series starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

With a premiere date on BBC America scheduled for February 27 (It is not yet confirmed when we can see it on HBO Max), this preview warns that all action has its consequence in the next chapter of the adventures of Eve and Villanelle.

The first she’s on her mission of revenge, while the second has found a place in a new community, in which it has “been reborn” and is trying to show that it is not the monster that everyone thinks it is. On the other hand, we see Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) on her own crusade hunting The Twelve.

Laura Neal is responsible for the script for this final season, following the tradition that each year the adventures of the characters created by Luke Jennings jump from creative to creative. Despite its status as the latest installment, BBC America does not rule out the development of new spin-offs.