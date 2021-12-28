The new Toyota C + pod is already on sale in Japan for individual customers. This small 100% electric microcar has been conceived with the idea of ​​revolutionizing urban mobility. A small two-seater model whose autonomy far exceeds 100 kilometers.

About a year ago, Toyota began marketing its new, small and carefree electric vehicle in Japan. The Toyota C + pod started its commercial career in the aforementioned Asian country with the aim of revolutionizing urban mobility in the field of company fleets. And it is that, at that time, it was only available for corporate and municipal clients. Now this has changed.

The new C + pod is already on sale for private customers. The very interesting electric microcar of Toyota it is now accessible to everyone. A two-seater vehicle that is meant to deal with the big city. However, it is important to note that this model is only available for purchase through a specific formula.

The new Toyota C + pod, a small electric vehicle, is now available in Japan

Toyota C + pod, an electric microcar to deal with the city



All C + pod units will be offered through leasing contracts, arranged by Toyota dealers and Toyota brand rental and leasing agencies across Japan. The C + pod is a two-seater electric vehicle designed as an urban mobility solution for those who frequently travel short distances with few occupants.

The leasing contract allows the temporary use of the C + pod while guaranteeing the collection of the vehicle in all cases to implement initiatives to reduce, reuse and recycle batteries. The technological equipment available is solvent to deal with daily driving. In addition, we must always keep in mind what is the focus and main objective of this vehicle.

In the bowels of the new C + pod is a lithium-ion battery of 9.06 kWh whose main objective is to power an engine of 12.5 hp (9.2 kW) and 56 Nm of maximum torque. An engine that allows reaching a maximum speed of 60 km / h. Most importantly, Toyota notes that the maximum autonomy is 150 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle in urban areas.

Inside the new Toyota C + pod can travel up to two adult passengers

Toyota C + pod prices in Japan



Version PVP Toyota C + pod X 1,650,000 ¥ (€ 12,705) Toyota C + pod G 1,716,000 ¥ (13,213 €)

The C + pod range It is made up of two versions: X and G. By the way, it should be noted that the power is sent to the rear axle.