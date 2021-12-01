The upcoming non-fungible token-based (NFT) mobile role-playing game, Guild of Guardians, you have sold two lots of your native token, GEMS, for a total of USD 5.3 million.

The token sale, carried out on CoinList on Tuesday, exceeded the number of requests by 82 times, with some 808,000 registered users. Over 10,700 new GEMS holders from over 100 countries purchased a maximum of $ 500 worth of tokens. However, users in Australia, the United States, Canada and China were banned from participating amid mounting regulatory concerns.

The Guild of Guardians allocated 6% of the total 1 billion tokens to the CoinList sale, while 63% of the supply will be distributed through community-driven events, activities, and the game itself.

The test launch of the play-to-earn game is planned for the first quarter of 2022, with 400,000 users already pre-registered.

The game was designed by the Ukrainian developer Stepico Games in partnership with Australian Layer Two Scaling Solution for NFT, Immutable X. Immutable X is the first layer two scaling solution for NFT on Ethereum and is backed by Galaxy Digital and Coinbase.

I’m super bullish on quality Aussie crypto projects and love to support them as I’m sure others do too so I hope the exclusion of Australians being able to invest in $ IMX is just an error by @CoinList – Nish Sequeira (@nishseq) August 26, 2021

Immutable X’s Head of Marketing, Nicholas Kelland, He said that Guild of Guardians is released on mobile so that it can be available to most people.

“Not everyone has very powerful gaming equipment and PCs, etc. So mobile was an easy option for us.”

Just pretty damn cool, really pic.twitter.com/a3MFzrgMZt – GuildOfGuardians (@GuildOfGuardian) November 29, 2021

Guild of Guardian’s Initial DEX Offering Success Comes in a Moment in which play-to-earn games are becoming more and more popular. At GOG, every game asset that users own is a tradable and tradable NFT.

“I think the concept of in-game asset ownership is a foregone conclusion. And it’s a question of when, not if,” Kelland said, adding: “It goes back to the concept of the economy of content creators and people: people basically own these things that they deserve to own.”

This follows NFT’s first sale to founders in June, which raised $ 3 million in 24 hours. The second sale raised $ 5 million, and the third and final sale raised more than $ 4 million.

