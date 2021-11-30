The king of monster hunting games is Monster hunter. No matter which version we talk about, be it Rise, World or Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, each of them is committed to a formula refined to the extreme. All in all, we can always choose another title that is built from the field free to play.

Dauntless, the work of Phoenix Labs, will finally arrive to PS5 and Xbox Series X / S with their corresponding native versions for each console. This launch will take place in just a few days, specifically on December 2. Of course, we can expect different improvements compared to what we have seen so far on PS4 and Xbox One.

To begin with, the cross-play and cross-progression functions will continue to be implemented, so there will be no problem when transferring all our advances. It is in the technical section where we will find more differences, with new lighting, improved draw distance, volumetric fog, better effects and textures redone in trees, water, grass and shadows.

On the other hand, in PS5 and Xbox Series X we can play in 4K and 60FPS resolution, while for Xbox Series S users the maximum will be reached with resolution 1440p and 60FPS. For the more complete enthusiasts, 36 new trophies and achievements are added, including a Platinum trophy for the PS5 version.

It is in this last console where they will also be combined functions such as adaptive triggers and the sound built into the DualSense remote. 3D audio will not fail the Dauntless rendezvous either.