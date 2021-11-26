The big winners of the Metro

Best theatrical project in video:
Subtle Coordinates.

Best Live Digital Theater Project:
The mind reader online.

Award to the Mexican theater in the face of contingency:
Blindless.

Best Supporting Female Performance in a Play:
Vicky Araico – Here on earth.

Best Supporting Male Performance in a Play:
Alfonso Borbolla – The Pillowman.

Best Supporting Female Performance in a Musical:
María Elisa Gallegos – I can’t get up today, forever.

Best Supporting Male Performance in a Musical:
Rogelio Suárez – I can’t get up today, forever.

Best Leading Female Performance in a Play:
Carolina Politi – The depressed person.

Best Lead Performance by a Male in a Play:
César Enríquez – La Prietty Guoman.

Best Leading Female Performance in a Musical:
María León – I can’t get up today, goodbye.

Best Lead Male Performance in a Musical:
Ariel Miramontes – Sugar.

Best Cabaret Show:
The Prietty Guoman.

Best one-man show:
Tornavieja.

Best Comedy:
Exhausted.

Best work for young audiences:
Here on earth.

Lifetime Achievement Award:
Hector Bonilla.

Audience Award for Theater Experience of the Year:
Jimena Saltiel and Saúl Enriquez, Corzáon Gordito.

Award for the best play:
Cassandra Ciangherotti and Berenice González, Blackbird.

Mastercard Award for the best musical theater play:
Chicago, The Musical.