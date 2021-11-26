The big winners of the Metro
Best theatrical project in video:
Subtle Coordinates.
Best Live Digital Theater Project:
The mind reader online.
Award to the Mexican theater in the face of contingency:
Blindless.
Best Supporting Female Performance in a Play:
Vicky Araico – Here on earth.
Best Supporting Male Performance in a Play:
Alfonso Borbolla – The Pillowman.
Best Supporting Female Performance in a Musical:
María Elisa Gallegos – I can’t get up today, forever.
Best Supporting Male Performance in a Musical:
Rogelio Suárez – I can’t get up today, forever.
Best Leading Female Performance in a Play:
Carolina Politi – The depressed person.
Best Lead Performance by a Male in a Play:
César Enríquez – La Prietty Guoman.
Best Leading Female Performance in a Musical:
María León – I can’t get up today, goodbye.
Best Lead Male Performance in a Musical:
Ariel Miramontes – Sugar.
Best Cabaret Show:
The Prietty Guoman.
Best one-man show:
Tornavieja.
Best Comedy:
Exhausted.
Best work for young audiences:
Here on earth.
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Hector Bonilla.
Audience Award for Theater Experience of the Year:
Jimena Saltiel and Saúl Enriquez, Corzáon Gordito.
Award for the best play:
Cassandra Ciangherotti and Berenice González, Blackbird.
Mastercard Award for the best musical theater play:
Chicago, The Musical.