We talk a lot about the video game universes completely opening their doors for a multitude of characters to enter. The biggest example of this is Fortnite, with Spider-Man, the Master Chief, Aloy or Kratos between the campus. All in all, there is a title that defends itself very well with terror.

Dead by Daylight does not stop adding icons of the genre to the roster and after additions such as Nemesis or Pinhead, now it is the turn of The Ring movie. Specifically from the Japanese version, better known as Ringu and inspired by the novel by Koji Suzuki. You already know how this curse works: a video circulates around the world, causing the deaths of those who have seen its content seven days later.

“We are very excited about the collaboration with Behavior Interactive and the Dead by Daylight team,” clarifies Kadokawa producer Reiko Imayasu. “Well all I can say is that this new chapter will leave a mark“explains Creative Director Dave Richards.

When can we test the benefits of this expansion in Dead by Daylight? As of March 2022, so we have to wait a little longer until we can use the character and ruthlessly murder every civilian who crosses our path.