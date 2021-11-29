It has been one of the best-selling robots in recent weeks and is already sold out, the special edition of the Taurus MyCook Touch has flown from the stock from Amazon, but it has substitutes. The popular family of robots that make up MyCook leaves us other models also very low on this Cyber ​​Monday, the final culmination of the Black Monday offers.

The most advanced of the Taurus MyCook Touch kitchen robots in its Black edition happens to cost only 890 579 euros at Amazon and 499 euros at MediaMarkt, a real bargain for a kitchen SUV. Wifi connectivity that allows you to program shopping lists, recipes or receive cooking signals along with a repertoire of more than 10,000 recipes so that you never get bored with cooking, and that do not stop growing with its community of users.

Taurus Mycook Touch Black Edition – Kitchen Robot with wifi, 1600W, 2L, up to 140º, multifunction, thousands of free and unlimited recipes, mycook app, connectivity with your smartphone, Steamer, Black

Also, he lends a hand to nutritional level Because their recipes explain to you how many calories they have, how many fats or how many proteins, so if you are after a treasure that helps you with the scale, you should have no doubts.

If we add to this his two ways of cooking, the manual and the guidePerfect for those who want to complicate their lives a little or for those who want to improvise their own recipes or modify them to their liking on the go, very easy to do through the full color digital touch screen.

Also at a very good price we have this Cyber ​​Monday another model very well valued among users, the Taurus Mycook One also smart and with 1600W of power. Although in this case we do not have a digital touch screen, it complies with all the functionalities and accessories that make MyCook robots so popular: different automatic programs, step-by-step recipes, app with recipes, induction heat, nutritional information, scale, etc. We have it to 599 279 euros.





Taurus Mycook One – Intelligent Multifunction Kitchen Robot, 1600 W, 2 liters, mycook App with Thousands of Recipes, 10 Speeds, steamer, recipe book, Gray Trim, Plastic | Stainless Steel Read: The most original and elegant wine racks to always have our favorite wines in view

The MyCook One model is the little brother of the family, but it may be the best option for those looking for a very complete robot at a good price and without being a hulk. This model also cooks by induction and reaches 120ºC, has a multitude of automatic programs, connectivity through the mycook app with access to recipes and comes with numerous accessories. It stays at a price of only 299 239.90 euros.





Taurus Mycook One – Intelligent Multifunction Kitchen Robot, 1600 W, 2 liters, mycook App with Thousands of Recipes, 10 Speeds, steamer, recipe book, Gray Trim, Plastic | Stainless Steel

