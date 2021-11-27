We have learned many things from confinement, one of them is that we can carry work and leisure time with us thanks to the mobile devices that we can acquire today, and that is that, with the advancement of technology, we can make ourselves of a perfect gadget for our needs, and even better when we take advantage of the discounts after Black Friday at El Corte Inglés.

Optimized to give you the best performance regardless of what you need them for, these tablets are compact functionality at your fingertips, and they are ideal for both work at home, games, multimedia content and social networks.

Lenovo M10 HD Tablet





One of the most basic options to load everywhere is this Lenovo tablet in its 10-inch version, with which you can be aware of social networks, messages and emails. Its front and rear cameras are suitable for day-to-day use, and its TÜV Rheinland certification prevents eye damage.

You find it reduced from 169 to 149 euros.

Tablet Lenovo M10 HD Gray 25.65 cm (10.1 “) 64 GB

Tablet Huawei MatePad 10.4 “





This tablet has Wi-Fi 6 technology, which guarantees a higher connection speed and much more stable. It has an available storage of 64 gigs and a RAM memory of 4 gigs to process all your tasks without problem. Its front camera is ideal for video calls, and its 10.4 “screen with 2K resolution is perfect for not missing your favorite series.

You find it reduced from 319 to 209 euros.

Tablet Huawei MatePad 10.4 “New Edition WiFi 6 (4 + 64GB)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7





Don’t let its simplicity fool you, this Samsung tablet is functional, affordable and powerful for all the basic tasks you require. Its metallic finish gives it a premium range look, while the Dolby Atmos system of its speakers offers you a unique audio experience, which makes it an ideal multimedia device for everyone.

You find it reduced from 259 to 209 euros

Tablet Samsung Galaxy TAB A7 26.41 cm (10.4 “) 64 GB Wi-Fi black

Lenovo M10 Tablet





Its metallic, slim and modern design make this LENOVO tablet one of the most stylish on the list, and it is that its body in platinum color protects the best technology– You can unlock it with facial recognition, set it with child-safe content, and its screen helps reduce the risk of eyestrain.

You find it reduced from 219 to 189 euros.

Lenovo M10 Full HD Plus Tablet (2nd Gen.) 26.16 cm (10.3 “) 128GB Wi-Fi

