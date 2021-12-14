The Final Fantasy universe is rife with spin-offs of all kinds and one of them is heading to Nintendo Switch next year. Is about Chocobo GP, the new racing game in the Square Enix franchise that has just set its release date for the next March 10, 2022 only in digital format.

In this nice title, players will participate with some of the most iconic characters from Final fantasy on circuits that will be most familiar to fans. All of them will be unlocked little by little based on winning the different championships of the history mode, designed for a single player.

Even so, in this type of game the fun increases if several people get together, that is why you will also have a mlocal and online multiplayer hearing for four players in normal or custom races, but you can also participate in tournaments with a capacity for 64 users willing to show that they are the best behind the wheel.

So we already know exactly when it will start engines Chocobo GP with its tracks packed with action and magic. And if you are one of those who prefer to give it a try first before getting hold of it, the same day it is released it will be enabled a free version under the name Chocobo GP Lite, whose progress you can transfer to the full game in case you decide to acquire it at the end.