The launch of the new Xiaomi 12 is about to fall. In fact, just yesterday its launch was confirmed as one of the first devices on the market that will mount the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, pointing out all the rumors that We will be able to know all the information about this product before the end of the year 2021 (at least in China).

Now, thanks to an image filtered by Gizmochina, we have been able to know some of the characteristics of the panel that will mount the next Xiaomi 12 Pro Based on the supposed protective glass compatible with it, they reveal an all-screen design much better used on the edge compared to the current Xiaomi Mi 11.

A curved panel with a size slightly smaller than the Xiaomi Mi 11

Something curious that Gizmochina has been able to extract as a result of placing the supposed screen protector of the Xiaomi 12 Pro on the Xiaomi Mi 11, is that the size of the screen will be somewhat lower compared to the latter, 6.67 being the inches chosen for this panel that will lead to a more compact phone.





In principle, it is expected that this display have a QHD + resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz as it happens in the current Mi 11, being one of the changes with respect to the current generation (beyond its own size) the less curvature of its edges in order to reduce those annoying reflections that we can see on the screens with curved sides.

In addition, this protector reveals that Xiaomi would have decided to modify the placement of its front camera sensor to a top center position leaving behind that black border that it presented in the previous generation, thus achieving a better use of the panel with respect to the body as we have seen in other teams such as the POCO F3.





In short, it seems that Xiaomi is working on adjusting even more if possible the use of the screens of its high-end smartphones with respect to the body of the product itself, although, yes, we must bear in mind that this is not confirmed by the brand and we must be patient to know if the new Xiaomi 12 Pro finally ends up adopting this final design or not.

Via | Gizmochina