We are going to have a great time with The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, since everyone who has seen it raves about it.

Is the Suicide Squad movie really that good? From 50 reviews collected on the portal Rottentomatoes, all of them are positive. Which is something quite difficult to achieve, especially for movies of the superhero genre or based on comic book characters.

It seems like the hooligan humor of James Gunn, mixed with the best action and some incredible characters from Dc comics played by great actors, they have caused us to be in front of the great premiere of the year. Interestingly, almost all critics are praising the director’s work above the rest.

Here we leave you the first reviews.

Suicide Squad is a considerably more entertaining film than its predecessor, retaining the cold stream of bleakness that runs through the best of the DC Comics Universe, but with the visual brilliance and romantic yearning that makes James Gunn’s work stand out.

When James Gunn took on Guardians of the Galaxy, he turned bullshit to gold for Marvel Studios. By giving The Suicide Squad the same mischievous feel and equally surreal streak, he has done the same for DC Comics.

It is dazzlingly colorful and wildly gross, but also emotionally alive.

James Gunn’s self-assured and distinct vision, which he claims was untouched or disturbed by studio interference, places The Suicide Squad alongside the best of modern comic book cinema.

It is among the best examples in the DC Universe and miles ahead of most of them.

From the eclectic soundtrack to the over-the-top violence and dark humor, this is a movie that only James Gunn could deliver and it’s easily the best of the DCEU.

Suicide Squad is a wild ride packed with intense action scenes, hilarious dialogue, and charismatic characters. If chaotic good was a movie, this would be it.

Incredibly violent, wide in scope, humor is at its best for DC, and it’s so much fun! James Gunn has gifted us with another of the best comic book movies yet!

It surpasses the Guardians of the Galaxy in terms of number of characters and personalities.

The Suicide Squad It will premiere on August 6, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below.