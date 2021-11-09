The world of fashion is like a stock market: every season there are trends that are on the rise and others that plummet. Although these fashions may change from one day to the next (what is fashionable today may disappear tomorrow), this Autumn-Winter 2021/2022 street style has ruled that vivid and vibrant colors be the big achievers. With looks hard to miss, the fashion prescribers show us different ways to bet on this trend and make a difference after its passage.

Choose a tonality and make it the only protagonist

One of the most difficult parts of this trend is choosing a single tone to make it the great (and only) protagonist. Whether in shades of pink, yellow or green, fashion girls show us with style outfits of the most varied.













Once again, we see how the two pieces gain strength if they are presented in a striking color.





Hard-to-forget pants

Every season, fashion firms present us with hundreds of pants of different styles, perfect to make a difference. This Autumn-Winter 2021/2022 the versions in raised colors and different prints are carried.









Have you already prepared your wardrobe full of autumn clothes in full color?

Photos | IMaxTree