The Stanley Parable was released in 2013 and has since garnered a large number of fans looking for more content. This was going to arrive in 2019, then in 2020, 2021 but now it is delayed to 2022?

After 3 years of hard work, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe It would be coming out in early 2022 on PC and consoles. The game was so late that even its own developers don’t believe the news.

Galactic Cafe AND CROWS CROWS CROWS will present the Steam page of this new edition that would have new endings and more decisions to make for the protagonist.

All content from the original version of The Stanley Parable It is here, preserved as it was in 2013. But The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe It also dramatically expands the world of the original game with new content, new decisions, and new secrets for you to discover. The maze is now bigger.

Additionally, the game was visually enhanced to accommodate modern technology without losing the tone of the original. Accessibility features were also added, such as text localization within the game world, color blind options, and content warnings.

And, as before, the impeccable voice of Kevan Brighting will accompany you at all times.

Read: you can now download new games for free Share it with your friends