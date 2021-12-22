If you are tired of the notch of your MacBook Pro not having any kind of aesthetic utility, now you can decorate it in the best possible way and totally free.

Apple announced a few weeks ago its new MacBook Pros. These laptops came with new processors and with a design that combined the past with the present, the connection ports returned and the notch on the screen was added.

Yes, Apple seems to be very proud of the notch on its screen that would have led to its laptops. The idea, although crazy, seems to work and, is that, the initial complaints have largely disappeared.

These complaints may have disappeared because users willing to spend what the new Apple devices cost do not want to criticize their own purchase. If you are the owners of a new MacBook Pro and the notch bothers you, we have the solution.

Let’s see, the solution does not make the notch go away. What it does is give it a much more aesthetic utility and according to the dates we are in. And, the fact is that the festivities make the streets and houses fill with lights.

These lights can also be transported to the screens of the Macbook pro and positioned just below the notch. To do this, all we need is to install the Notchmeister application that is available on the Mac App Store.

This application is completely free so you will not have to spend anything to have the notch adorned at all times. The main function of this application is to generate a series of elements that will hang below the notch.

The most striking ornament are the typical Christmas lights that are placed on the tree, so you can have the MacBook Pro always adorned and the notch will have almost more utility than it currently has.

It is clear that it is not an application for everyone, you have to have a very personal aesthetic perception of design. We also recommend this application to liven up the parties on your MacBook Pro.