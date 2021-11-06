The representative of the Czech Republic brand in the compact segment is the Skoda Karoq, an SUV that will be unveiled in 2022 with a new image and important new features to remain one of the leaders. In Russia, it is one of those that dominates a market in which SUVs have really exploded.

The Skoda Karoq It was introduced four years ago. The firm of Mladá Boleslav surprised in 2017 with a second bet in the field of SUVs with which it gradually climbed to the top of the sales records, so a facelift will be presented in the first half of 2022 It will improve your weakest points.

The Karoq was presented as a more elaborate alternative and a completely different approach to the model it replaced, the old Skoda Yeti, with its own front and rear personality, although it is more than evident that it is based on the SEAT Ateca, a model with which it shares the side. With virtually no touch-up, Skoda decided to market the Karoq in Russia, where it has been available since February 2020 and where it is also manufactured at a Volkswagen plant using a ‘CKD’ kit system.

The Skoda Karoq, the compact SUV of the Czech brand, conquers Russian customers

The Skoda Karoq is the second best-selling model in Russia

With almost two years in tow, the Czech has become one of the best-selling models in Russia, where SUV sales have exploded in recent months. The sales statistics of this large market are not included in those of the European continent, some results for this year 2021 that are really beginning to emerge.

Although they say that Europe has gone crazy with SUVs, in Russia it seems that they are not very at the bottom of the Old Continent, because until the first half of the year the SUV sales share remained at 49.2%. And when 3/4 of 2021 has already been left behind, nothing less than 587,000 more units in the last quarter of this same type of body. Just enough so that the rate is already 50.2%.

A leak discovers the news and equipment of the Skoda Karoq Facelift 2022 Read news

A value with which it can already be said that SUVs account for 50% of sales in Russia. The ranking of the best sellers is led by the Hyundai Creta, but it is closely followed by the Skoda Karoq with nothing less than 33%, adding to the list the Japanese and Korean brands, bringing together 25% of the market and 17% corresponding to Chinese, Russian and American brands.