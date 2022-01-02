These are the two adjustments that you could make on your iPhone so that the battery lasts much longer.

Although Apple has greatly improved the battery life of the iPhone compared to previous releases, the truth is that it is still one of the first elements of its phones to deteriorate over time, and it sure has not been the first. time you have been surprised that your iPhone battery has dropped faster than normal.

Apple has been including different options within the device settings so that we can better manage the battery life, be it by opting for some low-power modes or disabling applications in the background.

The most popular app of 2021, TikTok, It also has a series of tips that we can take into account to improve, among other things, the autonomy of our iPhone, and this has been explained by the influencer Kadama which has 1.9 million followers.

Basically the user has explained that we go to settings of our iPhone, then we select “general”, and from there we can access the option “update applications in the background”. By default this is activated in certain applications, but the idea is that you deactivate it if you want to improve the autonomy a lot.

The other option you have, is to deactivate it application by application, and only leave those that do interest you to work in the background such as dating applications, or those in which you receive important notifications such as those from your bank or cryptocurrencies.

Once you have disabled the update of the applications in the background, the idea is that you access “battery” found within the settings of your iPhone. Once inside the battery you can activate the “optimized charge” of the battery so that the battery lasts much longer from now on.

This is recommended if you see that your iPhone battery lasts much less than when you originally bought it, which already indicates some wear and tear and perhaps a close visit to an Apple store to have it replaced.

Be that as it may, the visit to an Apple store could be delayed if you use these series of tricks that you have in the settings of your iPhone.