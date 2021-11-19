The Shearling or Shearling Jacket Is That Piece We Didn't Know We Needed Until We Found It On Sale In Springfield

Our ancestors hunted animals and used their fur and hair to protect themselves from the cold, now, it is not necessary to resort to so much violence and cruelty to wear the most sophisticated version of the shearling lining in the coolest jackets that we will wear in winter, and it is that Springfield has been in charge of putting it within our reach as part of their pre-Black Friday deals this year.

The reinterpretation of iconic garments such as the biker jacket and the trucker jacket could not be exempt from this trend, and the contrast of materials is what most characterizes these pieces that, apart from being stylish, can be found at a discount.

Faux leather aviator jacket





A garment full of history is what Springfield offers us for this season, where we find an updated version of the aviator jacket with shearling detail on neck and waist that offer us a retro style ideal for winter.

You find it reduced from 89.99 to 71.99 euros.

Double-sided faux leather aviator jacket

Brown shearling biker jacket





A different proposal from the biker jacket with which we can adopt the volume and one of the key colors of the season arrives with a shearling lining, diagonal zip and front and internal pockets with which to add functionality to the looks of the station.

You find it reduced from 89.99 to 71.99 euros.

Perfect double-sided leather effect jacket

Brown trucker jacket





To put aside (for a while) denim, this trucker jacket in faux fur It will be the star of all your outfits in autumn and winter, and its construction with interior pockets and metallic details make it a unique investment.

You find it reduced from 89.99 to 71.99 euros.

Double-sided suede effect trucker jacket

Faux leather biker jacket





This biker jacket has a simple design, but it invites you to wear it with multiple combinations thanks to its practicality, and is that the black color and its lining make it a unique exterior piece that we won’t want to take off all season.

You find it reduced from 89.99 to 71.99 euros.

Double-sided faux leather biker jacket

