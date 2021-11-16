Let’s quickly remove the band-aid: Yes, Pauline Chalamet is Thimothée’s older sister And not only do they have a common surname and physiognomic traits, they both have talent running through their veins. However, although her little brother is already a consolidated actor of the new Hollywood batch, she is now when her big break comes. And it is that on Thursday, November 18, The sex life of college girls, a series that aims to be the next HBO Max nugget.

Although her screen debut occurred in 1999, when at age seven she appeared in an episode of the long-running ABC series One Life to Live, and in 2016 he wrote, directed and starred in the short Between Fear and Laughter, it is from the hand of Mindy Kaling that it is time for her big debut, starring in a series that we have been waiting with long teeth since it was announced in late 2020.

New from Mindy Kaling

The Sex Lives of College Girls continues, throughout ten episodes, the lives and sexual experiences of four students sharing a flat at a prestigious New England universities. This is Essex College and, with Pauline Chalamet in the role of Kimberly, we are going to have a cast full of little known faces like Amrit Kaur like Bela, Reneé Rapp (Regina George in the Broadway musical of Bad Girls) playing Leighton and Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney.

The plot will start with Kimberly more focused on studies than boys. Although that will only be until I meet Nico (played by Gavin Leatherwood, who you’ve already seen in The chilling adventures of Sabrina). He is the cannon brother of Leighton and, although this has expressly warned him not to sleep with any of his companions because they are not “used to guys like him”, according to his verbatim words. This will start a very interesting time for the group of friends in which there will be no shortage of parties without clothes or brunches in or a Kappa brotherhood.





Nothing can go wrong when a series with this approach has been created, in addition, by one of the funniest and witty women in Hollywood: Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor in The Office), who as he did in the acclaimed NBC comedy has also participated in the writing of the script on this occasion.

During the promo, Kaling explained where fiction comes from. Thus, in an interview with Parade he said that with her “I wanted to show young women that they have a really strong point of view. Kimberly wants to be a Supreme Court justice, Leighton is in Kappa, Whitney wants to be a professional footballer … None of them is in the shade, they have real purposes and one of them is to have a lot of sex“. Similarly, with The Hollywood Reporter shared that, although the protagonists’ sexual experiences are not based on their own lives, “the fear of poor grades and not fitting in” did take it out of their own experience.

A series that joins this new wave of productions teen that lately they are turning gender upside down in its traditional approach. Thus, if during the nineties and two thousand, on-screen sex education was carried out by films full of sexist stereotypes such as American Pie, Super salty or Virgin at 40, now he does it with Sex Education, Sexify or even Girls,where the female characters and their experiences and problems take the reins.

The next “it girl”

While his brother triumphs with Dune and has a release pending Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Pauline Chalamet has nothing to envy when it comes to talent. Besides acting, another of his great interests is music. He knows how to sing, play the guitar and compose. In her networks we can often see her doing covers. But it doesn’t stop there because she also loves to dance and was selected as the main dancer in one of the show’s episodes. Royal pains from USA Network. Come on, what Paquita Salas calls “a 360 actress.”

Born on January 25, 1992 in New York, she is currently 29 years old. As you may already know from Timothée, his parents are Nicole Flender and Marc Chalamet, both from of Franco-American origin. It is because of that most of his childhood was spent in Le Chambon-sur-Lignon, the French town where his paternal grandparents live. Although he now spends more time in the United States, he still spends long periods in France.

Also, we know from your Instagram account that it is a voracious reader and, among his latest readings are titles such as The Miserables, bby Vitor Hugo; Party, by Ernest Hemingway; Dark jungleby Nicole Krauss; We were childrenby Patti Smith and Mrs. Dallowayby Virginia Woolf. Will we see her in the future working on something with her very brother? This has just started.

