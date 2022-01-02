The BBC chain has wanted to give us a joy for the arrival of the new year with the launch of the intense and sinister trailer from season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’. In this preview it is clear that those responsible have given everything so that the end of the series is a farewell in style.

The advance has all the gravity typical of a final season, both for what the images convey and for that couple of forceful phrases that they drop that we are. It also offers us a first look at the character of Stephen Graham, one of the great signings for this sixth batch of episodes.

What still has not wanted to specify the BBC is when exactly its premiere will take place. At first it was leaked that it would be in February 2022 and then that it would be at the beginning of that year, but we still do not have an exact date. All in all, the release of a proper teaser makes it clear that the series’ comeback is just around the corner.

Of course, this sixth season will not be the last we see of ‘Peaky Blinders’, since it is confirmed that, at least, we will have a movie that will begin shooting in 2023. The big question now is … will the unforgettable Tommy arrive alive Shelby to her? Because the character played by Cillian Murphy is the soul of the series.