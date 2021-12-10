Netflix has decided cancel ‘Cowboy Bebop’ when not even a month had passed since the premiere of its first season, as The Hollywood Reporter has revealed. The platform made a great promotional effort to make this live-action adaptation of the acclaimed anime a bombshell of audiences and the public has not reacted as expected.

Everything pointed in that direction

The truth is that neither the critics nor the public had reacted very positively to ‘Cowboy Bebop’, also adding only 21 million hours played during its first weekend. A figure that is clearly insufficient. In the following week it added 36 million more, being confirmed then that his future was not rosy, which in total was less than what was achieved by the third season of ‘You’ during its fourth week …

Nor should we forget that ‘Cowboy Bebop’ was not exactly cheap, something that surely has precipitated Netflix’s decision in a way that is reminiscent of what happened with ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ this year. In both cases the door was clearly left open for a second season that we will never see.

Starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda, ‘Cowboy Bebop’ told the story of some bounty hunters who seek to leave behind their respective pasts while trying to hunt down criminals of various kinds.