At Armageddon, the Flash stopped Eobard Thawne with the help of his superhero allies, but the highlight of the crossover was the return of Mia Queen.

Armageddon ended and Eobard Thawne’s attempt to rewrite the timeline was thwarted. But, in addition to the great story and the participation of heroes like Batwoman, fans have shown their pleasure watching the return of Mia Queen.

About this important participation that brings Mia Queen back to the Arrowverse, the Den of Geek site spoke with actress Katherine McNamara, who plays the daughter of DC archer, Green Arrow.

The last time we saw Mia was at the end of Arrow, when The CW announced the spin-off Green Arrow and the Canaries, which was later canceled. “Putting on the suit for the first time and going back to that world, it was like coming home,” Katherine McNamara told the aforementioned medium. “I felt good, you know? And really, I love creating her story and her journey. Mia will always be very special to me. I learned a lot from her and she brought me many wonderful things in my life. So putting myself back in his shoes is a responsibility, but it is something I appreciate. “

The archer’s daughter

The site stresses that Felicity Smoak and Oliver Queen’s daughter “remains as intriguing at Armageddon as ever, a unique blend of her father’s stubbornness and her mother’s sarcasm, all spiced up with a heavy dose of the deep-seated anger type. and the need to prove their worth that we don’t usually see in heroines. It is fascinating to watch and one is hopeful that this return may herald a few more appearances in this universe, be it on The Flash or one of his other series. “

And McNamara complements: “Mia has changed and at the same time remains largely the same … The writers did an incredible job of picking up the story right where we left it.”

On reuniting with Mia: “She’s still grappling with taking on the Green Arrow mantle and feeling like she’s not worthy of it and that she’s breaking a lot of the promises she made to her parents before they disappeared,” says McNamara.

Finally, although Green Arrow and the Canaries is officially canceled, McNamara loves the idea of ​​donning the heroine suit, she is “100% open” to the idea of ​​continuing Mia’s story in the Arrowverse.

“Look, if anyone needs a girl to come put on the suit and shoot some arrows at the bad guys, shoot a green arrow in the sky and I’ll come running!” But seriously, I think it would be wonderful to see more of Mia in this world. The Arrow writers and the Flash writers have established a lot. And to have the opportunity to play with that and explore the worlds of the Arrowverse further would be a gift. “

Source: Den of Geek

