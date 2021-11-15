With iOS 15.2 come many new features, and one of them is intended for users of the iPhone 13.

The first version of iOS 15 included a bug that irritated users of the iPhone 13 Pro a lot. These new devices include a macro mode in the camera, which in iOS 15 it was activated automatically when we approached a person or object. In iOS 15.1 Apple partially solved this, but it was not until iOS 15.2 when they have truly shown a solution to the height.

In beta 2 of iOS 15.2 Apple introduced a small secret button-shaped setting that allows us to enable or disable macro mode directly from the camera. This new feature was first spotted by Aaron Zollo, who shared it in a video.

As you can see, the new icon with a flower appears in the lower left of the screen when the camera is close enough to an object to activate the Macro mode. And it allows us to activate or deactivate this function.

To activate this novelty and for the macro mode to be deactivated with a button, you must enter Settings> Camera and deactivate the button that activates the automatic macro. By doing so, this new button will appear on the camera interface when we get close to an object.

How to have the macro mode of the iPhone 13 on any iPhone (more or less)

Macro mode is a great feature that allows us to take spectacular photos and videos with the iPhone 13 Pro. However Apple had not implemented it correctly in iOS 15. There are times when we want to get closer to our protagonist of the photo but we do not want a macro mode photograph, now this button solves the error that was in previous versions of iOS.

Related topics: ios

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe