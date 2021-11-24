In addition to the Pokémon anime series starring Ash and Pikachu, on occasion another has been published miniseries which has narrated another series of stories based on the main video game saga, as happened weeks ago with Pokémon Evolutions and its first four episodes that we found most spectacular.

With four other chapters pending release, The Pokémon Company has published a trailer to offer a brief preview of what each of them will bring us. So we can see very briefly some small fragments of all of them with the characters and Pokémon that will make an appearance.

Lugia, Groudon, Rayquaza or Kyogre are some of the main Pokémon in these chapters that will tell about some of the most important events that took place in the first four generations of the saga, from Pokémon Blue and Red to Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. In fact, the next episode will focus on these editions taking advantage of the recent premiere of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl.

That will be next December 2 with “The rival“, set in the Sinnoh region. Then it will come “The desire“on December 9,”The show“on December 16 and finally”The discovery“on December 23, dedicated to the Hoenn, Johto and Kanto regions, respectively.