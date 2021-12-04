The Scarf Platforms Coming To PC At The End Of The Year

Before the holidays arrive, the platform game Scarf, developed by Uprising Studios, will be released on Steam for PC on December 23rd.

Scarf is an adventure game that mixes puzzles and 3D platforms, offering an allegorical journey through beautiful worlds. Explore and find the truth of your story with the help of your partner, a dragon-shaped scarf. Unlock new abilities and discover your true destiny.

Immerse yourself in a metaphorical tale that reflects on what it means to be a hero. With your scarf as your only ally, your mission is to catch the rebellious souls who have created their own worlds. Explore beautiful landscapes, each with its own unique mechanics. Travel through different areas and learn new skills that allow you to overcome interesting challenges. Jump, glide or swing as you discover the secrets of these new worlds. Discover a rich mythology and explore the worlds created by souls to reconstruct your own version of events. Enjoy an audiovisual section that will transport you to a fantasy dimension full of light and color … but also shadows. Scarf is a slow-paced game that lets you savor the beauty of every moment.

Explore the game and solve interesting puzzles to discover the truth and advance in the adventure. The game features collectibles connected to the game’s main story, and it’s up to you to unlock an alternate ending.

Create a bond with your scarf in the shape of a dragon, who using different skills such as gliding, double jumping and the liana will help you discover the mythology of the world.

