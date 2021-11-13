The presentation date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is still unknown, but the device seems to be getting closer and closer to being announced thanks to the latest leaks.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE still continues to generate rumors and, is that, this device is a paradox in the smartphone sector. What was expected to be a conventional launch has become almost a lottery for hitting the day this smartphone will see the light.

Of course, this day seems to be getting closer. The last known of the device today has been a string of photographs and specifications, in addition to that, now rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will hit the market early next year.

There is no specific date, but what is being said is that it is expected at CES in Las Vegas in 2022. Having put aside speculation about the presentation date, let’s move on to the interesting: photographs and specifications. The photos appear to be official images.

These images arrive thanks to Coinbrs, what can be seen in the images is that the design with which the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive will be almost identical to the one worn by its first cousins ​​the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus. The differences are not appreciable in these photographs.

The design is neither a renovation nor an innovation, it follows the expected aesthetic lines. The same thing happens inside the device in which it has been seen that we can find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, the processor that is inside will depend on the market.

The amount of RAM will depend on the model, although from what has been leaked it is expected to arrive with a basic 6 GB model and a more advanced 12 GB one. Something similar would happen with the storage that, in principle, would start from 128 GB and go up to 256 GB. The panel that is expected would be 6.4 inches FHD + AMOLED and with 120 Hz.

As for the cameras what has leaked is that it would have a 64 megapixel main with f / 1.8 focal length, the two secondary cameras are still unknown. The 5G would not be lacking and the autonomy would be marked by a 4,500 mAh battery with a fast charge behind the competition, only 15W.