In recent weeks, rumors about the new installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise have not stopped filling current portals. One of them has come to assure that GTA 6 would be the last game in the franchise, listing a series of reasons that would reinforce this theory.

In addition, we have also been able to see what the title map would look like, thanks to the leaks that took place a couple of weeks ago. However, today’s rumor does not come from any leak, but from one of the members of Rockstar Games, specifically, Tony Mesones, manager of the soundtrack and musical supervisor of the studio.

Rumors grow about the setting of GTA 6

Mesones made a publication through the instagram stories in which it showed an image of the beach in Miami, the location where GTA Vice City took place. Therefore, rumors about the possible setting of GTA 6 have skyrocketed with said publication.

This is due not only to the fact that the Rockstar Games OST manager and music supervisor has published this photo, but also to the mention that he has made to the studio at the bottom of the image, which is the reason why users have already started talking about the setting of GTA 6.

In addition, as if that were not enough, it must be remembered that several rumors from a few months ago already pointed to the setting of GTA 6 would take place in Vice City, so it is not unreasonable to think about this possibility. However, for now all this remains mere rumors, so we will be attentive to any possible news that we know about it.