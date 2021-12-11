Christmas is coming and with it the excesses. Specifically, gifts. The Three Wise Men, Santa Claus … the packet overdose under the tree can be counterproductive and does not benefit the little ones at all.

Therefore, today we tell you why it is important to focus on this issue and possible solutions so as not to turn them into continuously dissatisfied children by getting (and most likely, without us noticing) everything they ask for.

The syndrome of the hyper-gifted child





As parents, we always want to give our children the best. But where do we put the brakes? As explained by the maternity experts of Babies and More, the excess of gifts overstimulates children and reduces your level of frustration tolerance. “Receiving too many toys reduces illusion and undermines the true meaning of Christmas”, they assure.

Maria Gomez, a child therapist, clarifies that the syndrome of the hyper-gifted child limits their fantasy, their loss of illusion and develops anti-values ​​that can provoke selfish and consumer behaviors in them.

As a solution, he proposes that these gifts are not always toys: “It is very likely that parents need to buy clothes that are becoming too small for their children. backpacks, school pencils, scrunchies, pencil cases, sports equipment… Christmas is a good time for them to receive and value these materials. But we could even choose to give them a family experience, such as an excursion or a voucher to go to the cinema“.

1. The rule of the four gifts

From Babies and More they propose the rule of the four gifts as a good way to put some sense into our children’s Christmas gifts. In this way, we will prevent them from receiving an avalanche of toys and We will opt for something more useful and modest:

Something to wear





Better quality than quantity. Do they really value each gift? The answer is no. “There is such a level of saturation that children no longer appreciate gifts. They don’t even know what to expect, they just expect packages “, the child therapist enunciates.

Therefore, you can choose to include in your list one that goes intended for clothing, shoes or accessories. To make you excited, the expert recommends choosing things that you will like a lot (although not so much for us).

Something to read





Books knock on the doors of every child’s fantasy and make them dream before going to sleep. If we put it in such a way since they are little they can drive them crazy the same as a toy.

Something they want





The letters to the Magi may have no end. “Here comes the function of the father or mother: ask them to choose only the one they most want”continues Maria. This technique will teach be more selective and value your gift.

For this gift, the therapist recommends us put a spending limit and be firm in the decision not to pass it.

Something they need





Children are used to their parents buying what they need for day to day. “They take for granted that if they have to go to school with a piece of cardboard or with 10 euros for an excursion they will have it”, explains María Gómez. And, many times, they discount that “there is an effort, no matter how small, by their parents“.

Therefore, it is important help them value the little things And a perfect gift could be to sign them up for an activity they want, such as playing an instrument.

2. Donate gifts





Did you know that Mila Kunis and Asthon Kutcher decided not to give gifts to their children during Christmas to donate them to those most in need?

The pair of actors begins to be known by the educational measures that has been applying since they formed a family. Among them, the news that assured that the couple would not leave an inheritance to their descendants to provoke a motivation to achieve everything they have had during their childhood.

Without a doubt, this is a good year to apply this idea and donate one of the gifts on your list to children or adults who need help.

3. Gifts ‘do it yourself’





Another option is to encourage them to create gifts that they can make with their own hands. Thus, we will enhance your creativity and they will value the product they have created.

For example, they can create a photo frame with macaroons or straws attached, an apron painted by them, a cardboard puppet, a necklace of colored balls …

4. Give experiences





It is likely that in ten years they will not remember what toy you gave them when they were little; but maybe they will store in their memory that day you spent in the Theme park, at the cinema watching your favorite movie or even going camping.

In the cinemas of the Ice Palace you can find classic films from other decades with which they will hallucinate. For example, ‘Hook, Captain Hook’, ‘Willow’ or ‘The Princess Bride’.





5. The idea of ​​explaining that expensive gifts are from parents (and not from the Magi)

Even if we are not going to tell parents what to doWe do like to consider this proposal that our colleagues from Babies and More put forward.

Why? Although each family is different and can give or give their children the standard of living that is possible, sometimes we forget to be understanding with other children they are not as lucky.





After all, the magic of Christmas is for them and we must not disappoint them by making them think that The Magi or Santa Claus think more about some children than others or that They reward them with better or worse gifts. It can be very frustrating. There we leave the proposal …





The best thing about a good gift is that the child can learn something. And if it also interacts, the better. Learning to play a musical instrument is not only fun, it has tons of scientifically proven benefits.

It is proven that improves memory, develops intelligence, coordination, helps express and release feelings … This experience can become one of your best challenges.

Another option is give him kitchen tools to help you in the kitchen and start developing your creativity red-handed.

You can also opt for the table games, that stimulate their intelligence while having fun. Try a chessboard (which now seems to be so fashionable), Ms Monopoly, The Magic Labertine, Cluedo, etc.

7. Letters sent by the Magi

Give to our children a letter written by the ‘Three Wise Men’ each year can be one great idea.

Like the little ones write it, Their majesties They answer them with a message in which they will talk about how they have seen their evolution during the year … sending them a lot of love.

Will have a tremendous illusion for reading the words that they have prepared for them and it will be a very nice way to create some magic and excitement in the morning of Kings (beyond the gift). Encourage them to collect them so that you can read them together in the future. So that the illusion is not only the material gift; but also this very special letter.

8. Personalized stories

Other A great idea is to give your children a personalized story. There are many publishers that offer this service. They will be the protagonists of the argument that you decide; and they will have to face problems that they will solve …

All with a ‘background values ​​guide (the ones you want to transmit). Ideal for them to learn from a young age.





And remember, whatever happens, that the best gift of these Christmas dates is to be together as a family. This year will be different … but the effort of not meeting with some of our loved ones will be worth it.

Photos | GTRES, ‘Stay by my side’, ‘Home alone’, ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Hook, Captain Hook’, ‘The Nativity’, ‘How beautiful it is to live’