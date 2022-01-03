The POCO M4 could arrive much earlier than expected and several of its key specs have been leaked, as well as a possible presentation date.

We are already in 2022 and the race has begun to meet the terminals that will populate the pockets of users throughout the coming years. This first month of the year several important launches are expected and that will set the pace for the rest of the companies over the following months.

Of course, although we already have presentations around the corner; It doesn’t mean we can’t echo leaks and rumors of devices that weren’t on our radar yet. So let’s see everything that has been leaked and the possible presentation date on which it would be released to the world.

The first thing, the presentation date is not yet set and what has been said is that we could see him at the beginning of february this year. Under the hood of the POCO M4 what we could find is a processor signed by MediaTek, although there is no specific one that has been commented on.

Another of the specifications that has been leaked is the refresh rate that would accompany your screen, everything indicates that it would be 90 Hz. Of course, the panel technology that is expected is LCD. LITTLE I could bet on AMOLED panels to deliver true blacks and more vivid colors.



With a 5G connection and an excellent screen, POCO’s new mobile will become one of the best cheap phones for 2022.

In the cameras section, the back of the POCO M4 would have a combination of three sensors: 64 megapixel main, 8 megapixel secondary and 2 megapixel third. The camera intended for selfies would still be a mystery to users and we may know about it in the following leaks.

Being a device launched in 2022, what would be expected is that it would arrive with the latest version of Android, but It seems that POCO would bet on MIUI 12.5 and Android 11 as an operating system in your new terminal. We will stay tuned for the latest rumors about this device.