After receiving MIUI 12.5 via China ROM, The Redmi Note 8 has started to receive MIUI 12.5 for the first time in its Global variant, a much anticipated update, which will give this device a higher performance and a great improvement in terms of power consumption.

In itself, the Redmi Note 8 has begun to update for the first time to MIUI 12.5 globally, thus starting the countdown to his arrival, also for the first time, at the European ROM of this device still so present among the Xiaomi user community.

In itself we are facing the V12.5.1.0.RCOMIXM, which is still in the My Pilot phase, that is, has been deployed for a small number of users and later, if there are no important errors, it will start its distribution in a general way.

Will MIUI 13 come to the Redmi Note 8?

Although, to date there is no official publication by Xiaomi about whether the Redmi Note 8 will receive MIUI 13, everything indicates that it will not. In this way, this update to MIUI 12.5 could be the last one you receive.

Let’s not forget that Xiaomi’s update policy only ensure updates for two years, so the Redmi Note 8 would stay out of this period and if it finally received MIUI 13 it would do so in a fairly limited way.