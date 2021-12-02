Six months. That is the exact figure that Xiaomi could take to present a new family of products called Redmi Note 12, a rumor that would confirm the news that Lu Weibing himself, CEO of Redmi, told us last October, who told us that, over the following years, We will see up to two generations of the Redmi Note saga focused on different users.

Now, thanks to the well-known filter Sahil karoul, we have been able to know that Xiaomi is already working on the next generation of one of the most popular sagas within the company so that its launch be announced as of the second quarter of the year 2022, thus completing the six-month upgrade cycle promised by the company itself.

A strategy that aims to grow the sales of the company

It is true that it is too early to start speculating on what features will accompany this new saga of the Redmi Note 12, in fact, the Asian firm is currently working on prototypes of what will end up being a product aimed at increasing the company’s total sales to reach the first position of the world’s largest manufacturer of smartphones.





Apparently, something that worries the brand is that this strategy could cause problems when it comes to finding parts for its equipment that lead to a lack of quality in their construction or even that their software cannot be optimized at the speed they would like on each of these teams.

The only thing that we have been able to see of these new Redmi Note 12 is a render shared by Sahil Karoul himself in which we see a device quite similar in terms of form factor with respect to the current Redmi Note 11, the biggest novelty being a camera module in circular format That is far from confirmed, but it would be one of the hallmarks of this new generation.

Source | Sahil karoul