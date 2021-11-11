The Redmi Note 11 Series was presented a few weeks ago in China incorporating MediaTek processors in each of its models. This, in part, not liked by the community of Xiaomi followers, although the latest rumors could change this.

Apparently as we read through Gizmochina, The Redmi Note 11 Series will reach the Global market together with totally different characteristics than those we already know, both in design and in hardware features.

Different design and performance in the Global market

According to a latest report, the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro + will reach the Global market incorporating inside Qualcomm processors, specifically the Snapdragon 695, Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 860/870 respectively.

This would be given by the shortage of electronic components that every day intensifies more. Everything points to what Xiaomi currently only has a small reserve of MediaTek processors and that these will be destined for China.

At the moment we can only wait and see how the matter evolves. It would not be surprising that before the end of the year we have new news about it, confirming how the Redmi Note 11 Series will be after its arrival in the Global market.