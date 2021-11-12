Yes OK, The Redmi Note 11 Series has only been put on sale in China, its sales figures are most surprising. It is not for less, this time Xiaomi has achieved a most balanced terminal, which certainly does not go unnoticed.

Since last October 28, the date on which Xiaomi presented to the world its new Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro +, these have managed to reach totally spectacular sales figures, especially thanks to the offers that the firm has launched in China on 11/11.

Without going further, the Redmi Note 11 Series has already managed to reach one million units sold, a quite considerable figure if we take into account its age and that for now it is not sold worldwide, only in China.

When will the Redmi Note 11 arrive to the Global market

Meanwhile, in the rest of the world we are still waiting for the Redmi Note 11 Series to make its debut official. Yes indeed, Everything indicates that these will be presented in early 2022, thus renewing the current Xiaomi mid-range.

Also, according to the latest rumors, The Redmi Note 11 Global Series will be totally different from the one we already know, starting with its processors. Apparently, Xiaomi will debut these outside of China along with Qualcomm processors.

In summary, Redmi Note 11 Series seems to be a great fit and it will probably also do so after its arrival in the Global market. In the meantime, we can only wait and see what Xiaomi’s plans are for us.