The parade begins on the Red Carpet of the MTV EMA 2021 and we love it because it is acceptable for everyone and we can see almost live the looks of the stars. The downside is that it was a somewhat lackluster event due to some key absences: Taylor Swift or Billie ellish. In the end, few real artists, and many youtubers and local television stars that nobody knows. Although there have been some. Come in, see and dance.





We really liked the look of one of the great stars of the night: Rita Ora. To highlight its feather neckline in the purest Givenchy style.





Another of the most anticipated of the night was the rapper Saweetie that has dazzled us (almost literally) with a square and gradient sequin dress (from black to gold to brown) that turned into fringes at the end. Sign it Givenchy.





And if we thought that only Rosalía represents us on the international red carpets, Jedet comes to show that there is more. The artist wears a black Versace dress and a very Morticia Adams look. The La Veneno actress stomps on the red carpet at the MTV EMA 2021.





Emma Heesters is a German youtuber who became famous for her covers. So if it doesn’t ring a bell, don’t suffer. She wears a pink pantsuit that is brighter than a disco ball, but she is very pretty and fits perfectly with the event that comes to celebrate the music and the party.





He has not released a disc, nor do we expect it, but Winnie harlow it is always welcome on a catwalk. This turquoise blue look from David Koma two-piece (maybe three if we count the average) is as original as its beauty. It shows off a down cut top with a plunging neckline and a mini skirt with a kind of shiny snake at the bottom. To the asymmetry of the color of her skin, she adds the asymmetry of wearing only a stocking. Let’s take note of the trend.





The Los Angeles-based German singer, Kim Petras, She wears a very MTV look, with a skirt, or an all-in-one hooded dress with straps on the hips that is still sexy as well as extravagant. It is accompanied by the perfect jacket, but in a short version and black boots over the knee with a platform. And we can’t help but dream of the Chanel crown from her latest video.





To the Norwegian artist Girl in red, You forgot you were going to a red carpet, or maybe you were passing by. We love his cowboy and boot, polo and blazer look, although to go to the Retreat on any given day. Of course: we like that it is true to its style and prefers to avoid disguise. It may be our winner without knowing it.





We do not want to stop giving one of the great images of the night. The one of the group Måneskin, that always stuns us. Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi, Damiano David and Victoria De Angelis have agreed to wear a look together. Very striking, yes sir. Although as always.

