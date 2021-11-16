I’m getting fond of joining two delicious recipes in one, and if a season ago I brought you the one with brookies, a union of brownie and cookies, today I have proposed to tempt you with a brownie cheesecake, where the most famous cheesecake and chocolate brownie come together in a single dessert that can drive your sweet tooth crazy.
A recipe too easy to be tempted to prepare oftenSo now you know, if you want to try this addictive dessert, prepare the apron and turn on the oven… we’re going to the kitchen!
We will begin preheating the oven to 180 degrees. Melt the butter and grease a square mold about 18 by 18 centimeters.
For the brownie: In a bowl, melt the broken chocolate together with the butter in the microwave, taking care not to burn it. Remove from the heat and add the beaten eggs, sugar and a pinch of salt. We stir with some rods until the ingredients are integrated.
We distribute half of the mixture in the base of the mold and we reserve the rest.
For the cheesecake: Mix the cheesecake ingredients in a bowl, stirring with a few rods. We pour the white cheesecake layer on top of the brownie layer, smooth with a spatula and fill with a last layer of brownie batter. Smooth and make some small spirals with the help of a toothpick or skewer on the surface, to mix both layers a little.
We bake for an hour or until the needle or toothpick comes out clean when the cake is pierced. Let cool and unmold.
With what to accompany the brownie cheese cake
The brownie cheese cake it is eaten alone. It is so good that you are going to have to control the quantity, because otherwise it is the typical cake that flies in a while. By having the cheese layer, it is juicier than the classic brownie, so it does not need creme anglaise, whipped cream or vanilla ice cream to accompany it, perhaps some red berries to go along with it.
Directly to the palate | White chocolate brownie and lemon glaze.
Directly to the palate | Quick microwave brownie.