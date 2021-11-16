We will begin preheating the oven to 180 degrees. Melt the butter and grease a square mold about 18 by 18 centimeters.

For the brownie: In a bowl, melt the broken chocolate together with the butter in the microwave, taking care not to burn it. Remove from the heat and add the beaten eggs, sugar and a pinch of salt. We stir with some rods until the ingredients are integrated.

We distribute half of the mixture in the base of the mold and we reserve the rest.

For the cheesecake: Mix the cheesecake ingredients in a bowl, stirring with a few rods. We pour the white cheesecake layer on top of the brownie layer, smooth with a spatula and fill with a last layer of brownie batter. Smooth and make some small spirals with the help of a toothpick or skewer on the surface, to mix both layers a little.

We bake for an hour or until the needle or toothpick comes out clean when the cake is pierced. Let cool and unmold.