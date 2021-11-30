We will start by preparing the cake. We beat the butter and sugar in a bowl with electric rods until you get a smooth cream. Add the yolks and vanilla extract and continue beating until incorporated. We sift the flour and the baking powder and add it little by little to the mixture, interspersing streams of milk, until we finish with these ingredients and that they are well incorporated.

We preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius and line a mold with baking paper. Pour the cake mixture and smooth with a spatula until it is the same height.

To make the meringue, whisk the whites, the lemon juice and the salt with rods until they are foamy, while adding the sugar little by little, we whip the whites until they form peaks and are shiny and firm. We distribute the meringue over the cake, sprinkle part of the grated coconut on top and we bake for 40 minutes.

While we prepare the pastry cream. This time we have chosen to prepare the pastry cream in the microwave, which is very easy and you can find the recipe here. Once cooked, we cover it with film and let it cool. We hydrate the gelatin sheets in cold water. Once hydrated, drain it and melt it for a few seconds in the microwave, add it, stirring well to the pastry cream.

We beat the cream with some rods until it forms peaks and We add the pastry cream little by little with a silicone spatula to make a diplomatic cream.

Once the cake is baked and cold, we cut it in half. We put the base of the cake in a detachable 20-centimeter high hoop. We layer with half diplomatic cream, sprinkle grated coconut and place banana slices, distribute the rest of diplomatic cream and cover with the second half of the sponge cake leaving the meringue up. Sprinkle grated coconut again and let it rest for about six hours in the fridge or better overnight.