Harry Styles opened his heart in a new interview and talked about the different aspects of his life
Harry styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating for several months; The 37-year-old actress was involved in directing the Harry Styles film, ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and it was on the set that their love story began. Despite the age difference, as Harry is 10 years younger than Olivia, the romance between the actors is very stable.
However, the former One Direction member hardly talks about his courtship with Olivia, and fans can’t stop wondering why.
The reason Harry “hides” his relationship with Olivia Wilde
In a recent interview with the magazine Dazed, the interpreter of Watermelon sugar He revealed some details about his private life and talked about the fine line between work and play. And, being so busy with his tours and concerts, Harry must learn to prioritize the different areas of his life
“I have always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my work life.” he said, because he likes to protect and keep the most special aspects of his life private, such as his romance with Olivia.
The singer also spoke about his previous fears of failure, especially when the end of One Direction came.
“There was a time when I was younger, and I was in the band, when I would have been afraid that it would all stop,” he said. “He didn’t necessarily know who I was if I wasn’t in the band. Now, the idea of people saying, ‘We don’t like your music anymore, go away’ doesn’t scare me. I think there was a time when it did. It gives me the freedom to say, ‘Great!’ I am not working from a place of fear. I’m working from a place where I want to solve things and try different things, ”he revealed.
Harry is also about to launch his beauty brand, Pleasing, which will feature serums, lip oils and nail polishes.