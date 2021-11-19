Harry Styles opened his heart in a new interview and talked about the different aspects of his life

Harry styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating for several months; The 37-year-old actress was involved in directing the Harry Styles film, ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and it was on the set that their love story began. Despite the age difference, as Harry is 10 years younger than Olivia, the romance between the actors is very stable.

It may interest you: They reveal that Olivia Wilde was unfaithful to her ex-partner with Harry Styles

However, the former One Direction member hardly talks about his courtship with Olivia, and fans can’t stop wondering why.

The reason Harry “hides” his relationship with Olivia Wilde

In a recent interview with the magazine Dazed, the interpreter of Watermelon sugar He revealed some details about his private life and talked about the fine line between work and play. And, being so busy with his tours and concerts, Harry must learn to prioritize the different areas of his life