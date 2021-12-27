“We inform that today, Friday, December 24, positive cases of covid-19 were detected in players, our technical director and other members of the Rayadas coaching staff. The players and other members who were positive are isolated and under medical observation” , read the statement released by social networks.

For its part, the Monterrey women’s team stated in the same letter that All the players and the technical director underwent Covid-19 tests prior to the two matches they held in the final against the representatives of Tigres UANL Femenil, in which all presented negative results.

“Prior to the Women’s final, all the players and members of the coaching staff strictly followed the Liga MX sanitary protocol, which indicates the performance of covid-19 tests and in all cases they had negative results,” the statement details.

The Rayadas de Monterrey called on their fans not to lower their guard and maintain health security protocols to avoid the increase in Covid-19 infections this year-end holidays.