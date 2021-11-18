Rattan It is still one of the most desired materials both outside and inside our houses. Of Mediterranean essence and with artisan spirit (no two pieces are the same if it is natural rattan), this material is the absolute protagonist of Amá lamps. Designed by Chitarrini Studio for Luxcambra and available at PortobelloStreet.es, these luminaires are inspired by the atmospheres of the Mediterranean houses of the great architects of the 20th century and they are a compliment to the local crafts.





Her name -Amà- means “handmade”. And not only the natural rattan lampshade is hand-woven, too its beech wood structure is hand-turned. This structure is delicately finished with details in white, black or polished brass (to choose).

The screen of the Amá luminaires hides two bulbs (Led) that get a beautiful projection of light and shadow thanks to the semi-open braiding of natural rattan.





The Amà floor lamp It allows it to be placed in any corner or space, however small it may be, since it occupies the least space.





The proportion and measurements of the table lamp They are designed to be placed on tables, shelves or even at ground level.





The suspended version of the Amà lamp projects the light in a specific way downwards, managing to illuminate horizontal surfaces such as dining room or auxiliary tables, and finally, we have the wall light version that achieves a general lighting of the environment at the same time that it manages to create delicate and subdued atmospheres.





In format apply with measures of 37x27x15cm with a price of 259 euros





The floor one with size 164x40x40cm with price of 597 euros.





Ceiling lamp measuring 150x40x40cm with a price of 399 euros.





And Amà lamp in tabletop version 56x30x30cm 309 euros.

Via Portobellostreet.es

It has inspired us:

In the shape of a sphere 62 cm in diameter and with an open weave in Maisons du Monde for 249.90 euros

Rhodes.- Beige and white braided rattan ceiling lamp

At La Redoute Interieurs, the bamboo and beech wall lampshade has a 25% discount for Black Friday. Normal price 29.99 € and now 22.48 euros

Beech bamboo wall lampshade

Canopée floor lamp design E. Gallina with double natural lampshade also with a 25% discount for Black Friday. Normal price € 319.00 and now 238.99 euros

Canopée lamp design E. Gallina

Similar in Decoesfera | Rattan, bamboo, hemp … Natural fabric lamps are a trend for a sustainable (and stylish) home