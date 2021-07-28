Pandemic hurts donations

Blood is essential in the life of any person for all the functions it performs. In addition, its extraction is one of the simplest ways that exist to identify multiple diseases. Similarly, donating this vital liquid is a valuable life-saving practice. But while at first glance it always seems to be the same, the reality is that it is classified into various categories based on its components.

Now, a problem that has been present in Mexico for decades is the low percentage of blood donation. Most of the people only carry out this noble action when it is by obligation or one of their relatives requires it. To date there are very few who altruistically join this noble practice. In fact, our country has one of the lowest and the situation has become even more complicated since the pandemic. There is the belief that hospitals are unhealthy and highly contagious spaces, so they avoid going to them.

The clearest example can be seen with the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). Only from the beginning of the sanitary emergency the blood collection decreased by 60 percent than what is usually obtained in a normal day. Despite the efforts, it has not yet been possible to return to pre-pandemic levels.

On the other hand, in order to perform a correct blood transfusion, it is mandatory to verify the compatibility between the existing blood groups. Failure to do so can cause health problems such as an immune reaction that can lead to hemolysis, anemia, kidney failure, circulatory shock and even death.

Given the above, it is prudent to analyze the most common blood types in the world. Although they are not the only types, the main categories are O, A, B, AB. Based on RH Negative the most common worldwide is group O and the least frequent is group AB. Although by dividing by countries other results are obtained.

Most frequent blood types by country

In the case of Mexico, the majority rate is 0 with 58 percent. It is followed by group A with 27 percent and in third place is B with 10 percent. While in last place is type AB with just four percent of the total population.

Similar results are usually obtained in the rest of the world, except for some exceptions such as India, where only 29 percent of the population has blood type O. In that sense, people who belong to classification B predominate in that nation. A similar situation occurs in Russia and France, although with slight variations in the percentages.