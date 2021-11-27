The Japanese firm is not only immersed in the expansion of the range with new models, but also a review of the equipment for 2022. This time, the Mazda3 range is the protagonist, expanding the endowment with improvements in all sections, including new connectivity solutions.

The Mazda3 It is one of the most important models for the Japanese manufacturer, a Premium category compact that defends itself thanks to a very sporty and sophisticated design. Now, facing 2022, the Japanese brand has presented a package of novelties aimed at increasing attractiveness until your mid-life facelift arrives, a time that is planned for early 2023.

Until then, a retrofit is a commonly applied solution, and it contains the costs. A measure that Mazda are applying in their offer of models and of which we have noticed in recent weeks, so some of the news have already been advanced in other models in the range such as the new CX-30. In more detail, the Mazda3, and Mazda3 SportSedan, have expanded the color palette with a new option called “Platinum Quartz”, a silver tone with hints of champagne very elegant, which adds to the new design of the taillights.

The equipment of the Mazda3 2022 improves the connectivity section

2022 Mazda3s to arrive early next year with upgrades

Only the light section of the indicators and position lights have been slightly redesignedso you’ll need to pause for a few minutes to really make out the 2022 model. The two body variants, the five-door and the four-door saloon, are available with the special edition «Homura» Known for adding a more sporty and elegant look to models thanks to glossy black accents.

A special bath for the housings of the Spoke and exterior mirrors for 18-inch alloy wheelsWhile the sporty interior takes over with a black fabric upholstery and red contrasting stitching. In the rest of the equipment, the news reaches the infotainment system, premiering a faster interface and also adding a revised application “MyMazda”. A function that allows offering advanced connectivity services such as sending routes from the smartphone to the vehicle or knowing the positioning and permanent status of the vehicle.

Lama Mazda3 2022 will get on sale early 2022, with the same range of engines of the current offer. All gasoline powered, equipped with electrified technology, so customers have the choice between a 2.0-liter engine «e-Skyactiv-G» and «e-Skyactiv -X», with 122 and 150 hp the first and up to 186 hp the second that, also, can have all-wheel drive. The prices will be communicated throughout the month of December, when it has also been estimated that the order books will be opened.