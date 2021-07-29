Memory has been one of the most difficult aspects of the current generation. Because the PS5 uses an SSD, one cannot just plug in an external hard drive via USB 3.0 and expect the games stored on this device to work. Fortunately, a beta software update, which allows the use of M.2 SSD memories, is finally available, but only for select countries.

Currently, select users who live in the United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany and France, can already access the new update of the PS5, which offers us a series of improvements for the console, but the most important is finally the possibility of using M.2 SSD PCIe Gen4 memories with read speeds of 5,500 MB / s or faster, in order to expand the memory of this hardware and enjoy fast loading periods. Here’s what Sony had to say about it:

“Using an M.2 SSD with your PS5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure, such as a heat sink. You can attach one to your M.2 SSD yourself, either in single-sided or double-sided format. [Esto no] ensures that all M.2 SSD devices that meet the specifications described will work with your console. “

Similarly, it is mentioned that games stored in these memories may not perform “exactly the same performance” than if they were stored directly on the PS5. Along with this, the update allows the use of 3D audio from TVs that have this support.

Secondly, games that have PS4 and PS5 versions will be separated on the home screen, and you can clearly see which console each title belongs to. The control center interface will now include more customization options to rearrange or choose controls, and PS5 users will be able to view and write messages to friends and parties from the game base in the control center.

Finally, you will be able to view up to five trophies from the control center, a new automatic video clip has been enabled for PS5 players who compete in challenges for high scores in games, and PlayStation Now users have the option to choose between 720p and 1080p.

This PS5 beta update is now available to select users in select regions., at the moment it is unknown when we will see these improvements for the general public worldwide. In related topics, the number of PS5s sold has been shared, as well as similar data for various games.

Via: The Verge