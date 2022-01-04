Raise a glass today to the twin characters behind the famous cryptocurrency meme “Pomp Eet.” French television presenters died within a week of each other at the age of 72.

According to Le Monde, The two brothers were hospitalized on December 15 and transferred to the intensive care unit of a Paris hospital after contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19 disease.. Grichka died on December 28 and Igor died six days later, on Monday.

The twins became famous in France in the 1980s, hosting a popular television show called Temps X and selling a best-selling book called Clefs pour la science-fiction, or Keys to science fiction.

Despite its television charm, For their outlandish views on theoretical physics and their noble Russian lineage, the twins rose to fame in the cryptocurrency market due to a viral meme. The twins’ striking high cheekbones, puffy lips and elongated chin, which the brothers denied were the result of plastic surgery, have made them internet meme stars since 2015.

The quirky and conspiratorial stories surrounding the twins first appeared on Reddit and 4Chan before cryptocurrency meme makers took over.. The most iconic crypto meme depicts Grichka as an omniscient and omnipotent figure, capable of collapsing, “stalling,” or boosting the cryptocurrency markets with a single phone call.

The original YouTube video from February 2018 has over 4 million views, while the meme appears on tweets and trade forums.

Fortunately, the twins were happy to run with the joke and newfound fame that the meme brought them. In an interview with CNEWS in July last year, they claimed that they had predicted a coin similar to Bitcoin (BTC) in 1982 as part of their Temps X TV show.. They even suggested that they had met with the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, in the 1990s.

Igor told the Non-Stop People television show that the famous photo of his brother on the phone has been viewed more than a billion times and that Satoshi “probably had something to do with it going viral.” There is no evidence for this interaction.

While the twins were no strangers to the eccentric or wacky, the memes will certainly live on.

