After a long time waiting for a game from the Metroid franchise, Nintendo decided to bless us with Metroid Dread, the latest iteration of the Samus saga. A few days ago, those responsible for the titles told us about whether Metroid Prime would be the last installment of the franchise, and today we receive new statements from the high command. Yoshio Sakamoto, producer of Metroid Dread, talks about what the future holds for Samus the Bounty Hunter.

Yoshio Sakamoto, producer of Metroid Prime, recently stated during an interview with CNET about the future that awaits the Metroid franchise. As he tells us, Metroid Prime would have brought Samus Aran’s story to a close, but the producer claims to remain hopeful of the things they could do from here. According to Sakamoto, just because Samus’s story has come to a close doesn’t mean that the bounty hunter can’t continue to have adventures throughout the universe.

“As long as the character Samus exists, I think his adventure will continue. I feel like Samus should continue her adventure, and that is something we really would have to do our best to. Metroid Dread concludes the five-story arc that has been going on for 35 years. However, I feel that it is not the final ending. There should be something that the franchise and the universe can continue. So yes, as long as the character of Samus is loved, I would like to do what I have to do, “Yoshio Sakamoto told CNET.

Metroid Dread has been a fantastic adventure, as we already mentioned in our analysis of the game. However, we know that Samus’ adventure will continue to expand. In fact, many recent rumors claim that Metroid Prime 1 will receive a remastering soon, as well as could be the case of Metroid Prime 2 and Metroid Prime 3. However, so far they are only rumors, but you have to stay tuned.