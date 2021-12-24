One of the great releases that await us in early 2022 is the Uncharted movie. Tom Holland and Mark Whalberg They will star in the first adaptation of the Naughty Dog franchise and after the latest trailer, expectations are through the roof.

However, the history of video games on the big screen, in general, is not that it is very positive. It seems that there is a barrier when adapting 3D works to this format and it has been the director of Uncharted, Ruben Fleischer, who has wanted to expose his vision of why this happens:

“Part of the problem is that they are trying to recreate the games. Because the players have had such a visceral experience, I don’t think you can compete with that. I wanted to make sure that [‘Uncharted’] it will work like a movie first. “

All in all, it is clear that the inspiration in the adventurer saga is obvious. The clearest reference is on the plane that has its cargo hanging from the back as Nate tries to get back on board. Fleischer explains the thrill he felt knowing that he would direct the film and how you tried to adapt those great moments of the games:

“When you’re playing games, you feel like you’re in a movie, so having the opportunity to bring it to life was a true dream come true.”

“We tried to draw inspiration from the games whenever we could, but we also wanted to have original pieces that weren’t part of the games at all. I’ve never seen anything like our third act ending before and I think it will blow people away.”

Meanwhile, Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City has been a reboot for Capcom’s game series in theaters, being more faithful to what happened in the first titles. On the other hand, the second season of The Witcher is already among us.