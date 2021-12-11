The price of Final Fantasy VII Remake for PC is announced and it comes with controversy

Yesterday, on the occasion of The Game Awards 2021 ceremony, Square Enix confirmed what was an open secret: Final Fantasy VII Remake Coming to PC. The one that was an exclusive title of PS4 and later it arrived extended to PS5 It will be published this Thursday, December 16 on the Epic Games Store like Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the new generation version with improvements and additions. The news has been welcomed by PC players, although what they did not expect is that the title will arrive nothing more and nothing less than € 79.99.

Final Fantasy VII Remake premiered for € 69.95 on PS4 in April 2020. Since then it has been possible to find the cheapest game and it has even been given away for PS Plus subscribers. In the case of the Intergrade version, it was released for almost € 80 since, as usual, PS5 games are more expensive, something that Square Enix has now maintained in the premiere of the title on PC, perhaps to respect to those who acquired the game in its day, perhaps to impose a new higher price on their PC releases.

A more expensive game … but expanded

Of course, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is going to become the first PC game to arrive for € 80. It is true that the title is an improved and expanded version of the remake, including an unreleased episode starring Yuffie that introduces a new and exciting story arc, as well as numerous additions to gameplay. Likewise, the game has different graphic modes to discover the reinvention of the emblematic original title with an impressive story, epic combats and unforgettable characters, such as Cloud Strife or Tifa Lockhart.